SASKATOON -- Saskatoon's public and Catholic school divisions cancelled bus service Monday due to the extreme cold the city is experiencing.

Saskatoon Public Schools cancelled bus service for the entire day. All schools and classes will run as scheduled, according to the division.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) cancelled bus service for elementary school students, high school students from Martensville and Warman who get bused to Bishop James Mahoney High School and intensive-needs high school busses in Saskatoon.

GSCS also cancelled bus service for the entire day for most routes. However, the division said bus service shared with Prairie Spirit School Division for Martensville and Warman could run in the afternoon if temperatures are warm enough.

All GSCS schools will be open during regular hours.

Prairie Spirit cancelled its morning routes Monday, but the division said it would issue an update on its website shortly after noon concerning the status of its afternoon routes.