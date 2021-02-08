SASKATOON -- Dangerously cold temperatures remain locked in place with increasing winds pushing into our part of the Prairies.

The extreme cold continues to threaten us with frostbite able take hold in mere minutes. As we head into a new work week there are no major signs of warming on the horizon.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny / Wind

High: -27

Evening: -28

Tuesday – Cloudy / Wind

Morning Low: -29

Afternoon High: -25

Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -30

Afternoon High: -26