Advertisement
No end in sight as Extreme Cold Warnings envelop Western Canada: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Monday, February 8, 2021 6:01AM CST
Published Monday, February 8, 2021 6:01AM CST
Share:
SASKATOON -- Dangerously cold temperatures remain locked in place with increasing winds pushing into our part of the Prairies.
The extreme cold continues to threaten us with frostbite able take hold in mere minutes. As we head into a new work week there are no major signs of warming on the horizon.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny / Wind
High: -27
Evening: -28
Tuesday – Cloudy / Wind
Morning Low: -29
Afternoon High: -25
Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -30
Afternoon High: -26