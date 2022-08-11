Saskatoon apartment building fire deemed suspicious

A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator determined a fire in the 500 block of Avenue W South started in a small storage room. (Saskatoon Fire Department) A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator determined a fire in the 500 block of Avenue W South started in a small storage room. (Saskatoon Fire Department)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London