Saskatoon apartment building fire deemed suspicious

Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) crews responded to an apartment building fire in the 500 block of Avenue W South on Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 7:46 p.m.

Police at the scene directed crews to a fire in the basement of the apartment complex, according to an SFD press release.

The door to the suite was locked and fire crews had to force entry into the unit. Once inside, they extinguished a fire in a small storage room beside the suite door.

The fire was under control by 8:11 p.m.

There were no injuries reported and the suite was vacant at the time, according to SFD.

Crews ventilated the building to clear the smoke.

A fire investigator determined the fire started in a small storage room and deemed the cause of the fire suspicious. Saskatoon Police will continue the investigation.

Damage to the suite has been estimated to be around $30,000.