SASKATOON -- Erindale Animal Hospital has seen three to four cases this week of dogs showing symptoms of kennel cough.

"There is definitely something going around, whether its at dog parks or at doggy day care,” office manger Alyssa Kinash said.

“If you are a pet owner we recommend you reaching out to your vet clinic to make sure your dog is vaccinated.”

Kennel cough is a common respiratory disease for dogs similar to a common cold and is easily passed around from dog to dog. Symptoms include coughing, a cough-like “honking” noise, white discharge around the mouth, and in some cases fever and diarrhea. It can lead to pneumonia which can be fatal.

“You want to make sure to be extra vigilant with your dog, and if you notice any of these symptoms reach out to your vet right away. Usually when the symptoms are present they could have had it in their system for a little bit without it being noticed,” said Kinash.

According to the clinic extra steps have been taken to ensure the animals in their care are separated, and they are spending extra time cleaning and sanitizing.