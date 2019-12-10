SASKATOON -- As the mercury dips below -25 C, the City of Saskatoon is activating its cold weather strategy, designed to ensure everyone has a safe place to sleep in the city.

The strategy means several organizations are now accepting walk-ins looking to warm up during these frigid temperatures.

Organizations offering warm-up locations include Saskatoon Public Library, The Lighthouse, Friendship Inn, The Bridge Fellowship Centre, EGADZ, AIDS Saskatoon, The Salvation Army and Out Saskatoon.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning alert for parts of northern Saskatchewan and communities east of Saskatoon including Humboldt, Lanigan and Foam Lake, and in the Yorkton, Melville areas.

The extreme cold weather alert states that periods of cold wind chills are expected and wind chill effects will drive temperatures down to -40 C or colder Tuesday and Wednesday night.

The national weather service also warns people who spend any time outside to dress in layers and to watch for cold-related symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain and weakness and a colour change in fingers and toes.