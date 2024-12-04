Contraband worth over $200,000 seized at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says staff at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary seized a package containing contraband and unauthorized items from the Prince Albert-based facility.

In a news release on Wednesday, the CSC said the seized items included methamphetamine, THC, a cell phone, a charger, and SIM cards. The total estimated institutional value of these seizure is $207,810.

Police have been notified and the Saskatchewan penitentiary is investigating, according to the release.

The CSC says its staff use ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to prevent contraband from entering its institutions.

According to the release, CSC also works in partnership with the police to investigate those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

The federal prison service says it has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions that — it promises — is anonymous.