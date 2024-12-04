Saskatoon boy, 16, faces first-degree murder charge in death of woman found outside the Copper Mug

A 16-year-old boy faces a first-degree murder charge in the case of a woman found dead in an 8th Street parking lot last month.

Jordanna Kucher, 20, was found dead in the parking lot of the Copper Mug on 8th Street East on Nov. 15. Three days later, police charged a 36-year-old woman with first-degree murder in Kucher’s killing.

Now, a 16-year-old boy has also been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

The boy will make his first court appearance on Thursday, Saskatoon police said in a news release, although due to provisions of the youth criminal justice act, his name cannot be published.

Homicide investigators are renewing calls for dash cam footage that may help their case.

Anyone with dash cam video from Nov. 15 showing vehicles travelling west around the 1300 block of 8th Street East between 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. is asked to contact the Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.