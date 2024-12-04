Saskatoon Food Bank demand up 25 per cent in 2024

SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    The Christmas season is one of the busiest times of the year for the Saskatoon Food Bank, as donations pour in from the community. However, this year’s demand underscores a growing crisis.

    As 2024 comes to a close, the food bank has reported a staggering 25 per cent increase in the use of its services over the past year.

    "I was looking at the numbers from last October to this October. We've seen a 25 per cent increase in usage through the food bank program," Saskatoon Food Bank executive director Laurie O'Connor said . "That's quite stark, but we've been seeing a gradual increase over the last 24 months."

    The report also highlights that 43 per cent of the people relying on the food bank are children, reflecting Saskatoon’s high child poverty rate.

    "We're seeing around 23,000 people a month, and of that, about 43 per cent are children," said O'Connor. "It's another stark reality in Saskatoon and Saskatchewan."

    The Saskatoon United Way, which works to address social and economic challenges in the area, says the rising cost of living has driven more families—many from middle-income households—to seek food bank support.

    "What we see now is it's starting to affect more middle-income families," said Gary Beaudin, director of Community Impact at the United Way. "The rising costs across so many areas make everything else much more significant."

    While the food bank is currently managing the increased demand, O'Connor warns that a 25 per cent year-over-year surge would not be sustainable.

    "For sure, we have to plan for increases," she said. "I sure hope the economy takes a different turn, because food banks weren't built to bear the weight of crisis-level numbers of food insecurity."

    Both the food bank and the United Way urge community members to donate not just during the holiday season, but throughout the year, as the need for support continues to grow. 

