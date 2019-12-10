SASKATOON -- Extremely cold conditions greet us in Saskatoon Tuesday morning.

Wind chill-aided temperatures make it feel like minus forty, or colder. Accordingly, the threat of frost bite is high.

Many parts of the province are under extreme cold warnings. In Saskatoon the mercury will rise to just -19 for a high.

Overnight temperatures will fall back towards the minus thirty mark, with wind chills pushing into the minus forties again.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today –Sunny

High: -18 C

Evening: -24 C

Wednesday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -28 C

Afternoon High: -19 C

Thursday – PM Snow Showers

Morning Low: -21 C

Afternoon High: -13 C