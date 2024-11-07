'It's heartbreaking': Indigenous dancer says regalia was stolen, offers $500 reward

An Indigenous dancer is searching for answers after she says her regalia was stolen.

Graycen Thomas says five full sets of Old Style Fancy Dance regalia were taken from the backseat of her vehicle that was parked downtown in Saskatoon.

On Tuesday night around 9 p.m., Thomas says she parked along 2nd Avenue South to go to the Scotiabank Theatre.

At the end of the film, when she returned to her vehicle, she noticed someone had rummaged through her car.

Thomas says her wallet, and a suitcase containing the regalia, were stolen.

"I wasn't ok, and I'm still not ok," she says.

Thomas, who is from the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, said the regalia included special beadwork made by her mom.

"It's heartbreaking," she told CTV News outside the movie theatre where it happened.

(Courtesy: Graycen Thomas)

The 19 year old has searched alleys and dumpsters — hoping someone left it, not realizing its value.

She estimates the stolen regalia is worth about $5,000. But for Thomas, it's worth so much more.

"It's a part of who I am. It's part of my culture," she says.

"It's really significant to me because every part of my regalia means something. You know, it shows who I am, as a person, as an Indigenous person."

Thomas is offering a $500 reward for the return of the regalia.

She's urging anyone with information about the regalia to contact her, or Saskatoon Police.