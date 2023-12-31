Saskatchewan stories to watch in 2024

The year 2023 in Saskatchewan was marked by notable incidents, including heated debates over provincial school pronoun laws and the homelessness crisis in the province’s urban centres.

Looking forward, some of these events set the stage for stories to follow in 2024.

In the coming year, residents of Saskatchewan's major cities will participate in both provincial and municipal elections. The looming question of whether incumbent mayors will seek re-election remains unanswered.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark reflected on his decision in a year-end interview with CTV News.

"I'm taking time over the holidays to talk to my family and determine my future. There are lots of reasons to stay and to carry on and work on issues we're dealing with," said Clark.

On the provincial front, Premier Scott Moe confirmed he’ll run again in 2024.

Despite his Saskatchewan Party losing seats in two key 2023 by-elections, Moe holds a 53 per cent approval rating as the year concludes.

In the coming year, Moe plans to continue his battle with the federal government over the carbon tax.

"It’s unfortunate that we're going to see many of the federal government’s initiatives land in court. Many of them are going to be on who has the constitutional jurisdiction to do what they plan to do," said Moe.

In October, Moe announced Saskatchewan would stop remitting carbon tax on home heating to the federal government. He says the move will save the average family about $400 in 2024.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters at the time that his government expects all Canadians to follow the rule of law.

“That applies to provinces as much as it applies to individual citizens,” he said.

The federal government has not said for sure whether it would challenge the province in court or whether the move would affect the climate action incentive payments Saskatchewan residents receive — currently about $680 for an individual, with further amounts for families.

In the realm of education, the province faces the prospect of job action following a breakdown in talks between the government and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF).

STF President Samantha Becotte says teachers do not want job action, but it’s not off the table.

"Our goal is to get an agreement. Not to take additional action, but if necessary to apply pressure to this government. We may need to take additional actions," she said.

Into the new year, new players emerge on the economic scene, with BHP opening a multi-billion-dollar potash venture to rival Nutrien, and NexGen Energy exploring the possibility of a new uranium mine to rival Cameco.

