The Saskatchewan Cancer Agency says it has reviewed its policies around responding to unwell or injured people on hospital grounds and clarified them with all frontline staff.

The refresher comes after a woman said staff refused to help her son who died from a heart attack outside the Saskatoon Cancer Clinic.

“Our priority is delivering patient and family centred care to all Saskatchewan residents in a safe and respectful manner. As part of our ongoing commitment to this, the Agency is implementing changes to our internal processes to prevent any similar situations from occurring in the future,” spokesperson Kim Belhumeur said in a statement.

“We would again like to extend our sincere condolences to the patient and her family on their loss.”

Last month 80-year-old Dora Mae Rogerson was with her 60-year-old son Thomas Rogerson, were leaving the Saskatoon Cancer Clinic across the parking lot from Royal University Hospital, when he had a massive heart attack, she previously told CTV News.

She said clinic staff told her that because her son was not a patient at the clinic, they could do nothing.

Additional policy updates at the agency have not yet been finalized, according to Belumeur’s statement.