

Francois Bieber, CTV Saskatoon





A Kindersley, Sask., family is lost for words following the sudden death of a family member who was just steps away from medical help.

On Feb. 26, 80-year-old Dora Mae Rogerson was with her 60-year-old son Thomas Rogerson. They were leaving the Saskatoon Cancer Clinic at 20 Campus Drive at the University of Saskatchewan, across the parking lot from Royal University Hospital.

Dora said she got into the passenger seat and saw as her son slowly stepped into the driver’s seat.

“He had the door open and I asked him to shut the door because it was cold,” Rogerson said. “So he closed the door shut, leaned his head back and that was it.”

In a state of shock, Dora said she jumped out and ran over to the driver’s side to check on her son.

“I was talking to him, I went around and laid my head on his chest to see if I could hear him breatheing and I couldn’t feel or hear anything,” she said. “I sat there for a few minutes crying because I didn’t know what to do … so I thought I would go back in (the Cancer Centre) and ask for help.”

Dora said she walked in, explained what was happening outside and she was only met with questions from the front-end staff.

“They asked me ‘Is he a patient here?’ I said no, I am the patient here, I just had radiation treatment.”

Dora said when she told them Thomas was not a patient; Dora said staff told her there’s nothing they can do.

Feeling helpess Dora tells CTV News she didn’t know what to do, so she pulled out her cellphone to try and dial 9-1-1 but in her frantic state of shock, she simply could not dial the numbers correctly.

She said she ended up phoning a friend in Warman, Sask., where she was staying, and her friend phoned 9-1-1.

Troy Davies with Medavie Ambulance said they received a call to the Saskatoon Cancer Centre following cardiac arrest. Davies could not confirm the condition paramedics found the man in.

Later, Dora was told by doctors her son died of a massive heart attack.

CTV news reached out to the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency for comment but they have not returned messages.

SH: Had to go in the next day for treatment

If Tuesday wasn’t enough for the Rogerson family, Dora had to return the next day, Wednesday Feb. 27 for her fifth and final radiation treatment.

“I was hesitant to go back for more treatment,” she said. “I really didn’t want to go into the door.”

Dora said because it was her last treatment, she met with a social worker and other doctors who were following up with her about her treatment. That didn’t stop her from bringing up her son’s death from 24 hours ago.

“So I told them about it … I complained right at the hospital about it,” Dora said. “They just said ‘We’re sorry that happened,’ that’s basically all they said.”

Dora added one of the doctors said they would look into this matter.

Dora’s grandson Mark Rogerson said he couldn’t believe the treatment his grandmother received.

“I was pissed,” he said.

“You have this 80-year-old woman hysterical because her son just died beside her and you’re just going to, ‘eh, whatever.’ At least offer to call 9-1-1 or something or come see if there’s something they can do.”

Still stricken with grief and sadness the family wants to share this story in hopes of something like this never happening again.

Dora said she has a follow-up appointment later this month and she’s hesitant to hear what doctors have to say about her cancer treatment.

“If they told me I need radiation again, I don’t know if I want to go back just because of that,” Dora said.