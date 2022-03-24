Sask. woman disfigured in alleged medical mishap says she's still waiting for an apology
A patient who suffered third-degree burns from an injection while in a Prince Albert hospital say she's gone nearly two years without an apology or compensation for her injuries.
“Every day I ask myself why this happened, why me?” said 54-year-old, Janette Sanderson from James Smith Cree Nation.
The incident happened at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert June 30, 2020 when Sanderson was taken to the hospital by ambulance to receive treatment for a broken ankle.
Shortly after she arrived, Sanderson says a nurse injected a substance through an intravenous syringe into her arm. She says she felt a burning sensation from the injection and asked the nurse to stop the injection, but was ignored. When she asked what it was she says the nurse told her it was potassium.
She says she was also given an excessive amount of pain medication upon her arrival to the emergency room that she didn’t ask for or want to take. Sanderson says she believes racism towards First Nations people played a part in the events that took place at the hospital.
Over the next three weeks, the flesh on Sanderson’s arm peeled where the IV injection was administered, causing her severe pain. She says doctors describe the injury to her as a third-degree burn.
She says she’s lost the mobility in her dominant hand and three of her fingers and has a disfiguring scar from her wrist to her elbow. She can’t do tasks like she could before the incident like write or sew.
“It’s very hard now. To write my name is difficult,” Sanderson said.
Her family had entered into discussions with representatives from the Saskatchewan Health Authority to book a meeting in October of 2020, but the family cancelled the meeting because the SHA said they would not answer any questions about the incident.
To date, neither the SHA nor the Victoria Hospital has offered an apology or compensation for the injury.
“Those questions that we prepared, they declined to answer. So it’s been very emotional,” said Sanderson’s daughter Janel Kinch who attended the meeting with her mother.
Kinch says it's been 21 months since the incident and she’d like to resolve the matter.
“We just want an apology and this to be dealt with properly. My mom suffered so much,” she said.
In an emailed statement, the SHA told CTV News that due to patient privacy concerns, the SHA is not able to provide any further information regarding the case.
“We take all concerns from patients and their family members very seriously. Anyone who has concerns over their care experience is encouraged to contact our Quality of Care Coordinators,” said the SHA in a statement.
The SHA says through this process, they work with patients and their families to assist when incidents like this arise.
Kinch says they had hired a lawyer but he retired in October 2021 and dropped their case. They were advised to file a civil suit against the hospital and SHA before June 30, 2022 and have found a new lawyer. She says that’s been another stumbling block for the family as they currently don’t have the disposable income available to pay the retainer fee required for the lawyer and have started a fundraiser.
“My mom should be getting compensated for what was done to her arm and for the loss of her arm.”
Due to the open wounds on her arm and the high chance of infection, Sanderson stayed in hospital from June until December 2020.
Today, Sanderson still has a cast on her ankle and also suffered a heart event while in hospital in 2020. She also has diabetes and travels to Tisdale for kidney dialysis.
“Seeing her in pain every day is very heartbreaking,” Kinch said.
She says Sanderson’s siblings, children and grandchildren no longer trust health care staff at Victoria Hospital and have switched all of their medical care to other centres.
“My family is scared to access services there. And so I have my own family doctor in Melfort,” said Kinch. “Our family is trying to avoid Prince Albert.”
In August of 2020, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) called a press conference to share Sanderson’s experience, saying staff at Victoria Hospital ignored Sanderson’s plea and questions because she was a First Nations person.
In its statement, the SHA told CTV it looks forward to ongoing discussions with the FSIN and Indigenous Services Canada on how it can best work with the First Nations Health Ombudsperson "with an overall goal to improve health-care outcomes for First Nations and Métis people.”
Correction
A previous version of this story said Sanderson’s family met with SHA representatives in October of 2020
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Trudeau unveils new Russia sanctions amid growing NATO pressure over defence spending
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau levied sanctions against dozens more Russian officials for their role in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but offered only vague promises in the face of growing pressure to increase Canadian defence spending. The prime minister announced the new sanctions against 160 members of the Russian Federation Council as well as a coming ban on the export of certain goods and technologies to Russia on Thursday, wrapping up a whirlwind trip to Brussels.
What Russia's invasion of Ukraine says about its military capabilities
Thursday marks exactly one month since Russia launched its invasion into Ukraine. Experts say corruption, poor logistics and low morale among its troops suggest that Russia's invasion of Ukraine hasn't gone according to plan.
Gas rationing, food vouchers and hunger: Economic pain from Russia's war is getting real
As Russian soldiers bear down on Ukraine, increasingly desperate Ukrainians are running out of food and medicine. The economic fallout from the invasion is beginning to spill over to the rest of the world, too.
Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn
As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others over Russian collusion allegations
Donald Trump on Thursday sued Hillary Clinton and several other Democrats, alleging they tried to rig the 2016 U.S. presidential election by tying his campaign to Russia.
How Ukraine and Russia use the information space to shape public opinion
A month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both sides continue to wage active information campaigns online, providing daily updates on their respective military accomplishments and even enemy casualties.
Quebec City mosque shooter appealing sentence before Supreme Court of Canada
The man found guilty of multiple counts of murder in the Quebec City Mosque shooting is pleading his sentence before the Supreme Court of Canada, hoping to reduce his parole ineligibility period.
Singh says budget will be first test of new Liberal-NDP pact
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the upcoming federal budget will be the first test of the Liberal government's commitment to collaborate with the New Democrats.
Regina
-
PST expansion a 'surprise' for members of Sask. entertainment sector
Members of Saskatchewan’s sport and entertainment sector said the province’s expansion of the PST to include event admission came as a surprise.
-
Sask. woman disfigured in alleged medical mishap says she's still waiting for an apology
A patient who suffered third-degree burns from an injection while in a Prince Albert hospital says she's gone nearly two years without an apology or compensation for her injuries.
-
Sask. to propose takeover of federal carbon tax revenue, administration
The Government of Saskatchewan revealed plans for a proposal to take over administration and revenue from federal carbon pricing, as part of the 2022-23 budget.
Winnipeg
-
Guard at RCMP detachment charged with sexual assault of woman in cell: RCMP
A Manitoba man in his 50s has been charged with sexual assault after a woman was assaulted while in a cell at an RCMP detachment.
-
Suspect arrested in connection with serious sexual assault of 12-year-old girl: WPS
A man has been charged after police say a 12-year-old girl was seriously sexually assaulted in a downtown Winnipeg stairwell this week.
-
Second meteor spotted in southern Manitoba skies on Wednesday
A second meteor was spotted over the southern Manitoba skies on Wednesday night.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in sexual assaults, robberies targeting personal care businesses
In each instance, police said the suspect entered personal care businesses, demanded money at gunpoint and then sexually assaulted female employees.
-
Man killed after being hit by Calgary CTrain at 39th Avenue Station
One man has died after being hit by a CTrain on Thursday morning.
-
Strathmore doctor suspended for inappropriate relationship with patient, self-prescribing drugs
Entering into a sexual relationship with a patient, failing to disclose that to the College of Physicians and Surgeons and prescribing himself medication has resulted in a Strathmore, Alta. doctor being suspended for six months.
Edmonton
-
UCP MLAs call on Kenney to resign as leadership vote dispute becomes a 'circus'
There were new demands Thursday for resignations within the United Conservative Party, including from two MLAs who want Premier Jason Kenney to quit immediately.
-
City closes nearly all public washrooms in transit stations to reduce drug poisoning risk
The majority of Edmonton's 30 public washrooms at transit stations have been closed in recent weeks.
-
'Vicious, random, and unprovoked': 9-year sentence for attack on mother outside Edmonton daycare
Judge Sharpe noted the 'vicious, random, and unprovoked' nature of the attack and how the CCTV video showed Rabbit strangling her for nearly 4 1/2 minutes.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man, 25, found dead inside car after vehicle goes into Lake Ontario west of Toronto
A 25-year-old man has been found dead inside a vehicle after a car went into Lake Ontario early Thursday morning.
-
Ontario driver facing eight tickets from same speed camera in school zone
An Ontario driver is facing eight speeding tickets from the same automated radar camera set up in a school zone.
-
Ontario sees record-breaking year in TV and film productions during pandemic
Thanks to productions like The Handmaid's Tale, Star Trek: Discovery and The Queen's Gambit, Ontario reached record-breaking TV and film production levels during the pandemic.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King facing new charges
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King is facing several new charges in relation to his alleged role in the occupation of downtown Ottawa.
-
Ottawa Public Health warns of increased COVID-19 transmission
Ottawa Public Health is warning there will be evidence of increased COVID-19 transmission in the community following the end of March Break and the lifting of mask mandates in the province.
-
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Public transit will cost more in Metro Vancouver as of July
It's going to cost more to take public transit in Metro Vancouver in a few months' time.
-
Former Vancouver police officer sentenced to 1 year in jail for sexual assault of colleague
A former Vancouver police officer has been sentenced to one year in jail after being found guilty of the sexual assault of a colleague.
-
Mounties help corral llama off Metro Vancouver highway after it escapes enclosure
Surrey Mounties were called to an unusual disturbance on a local highway after a llama managed to escape its enclosure Thursday morning.
Montreal
-
Quebec should plan mass COVID second-booster program for the fall: vaccine committee
Quebec's immunization committee is suggesting the government start preparing a mass COVID-19 vaccine fourth-dose campaign for the general population that would be launched in the fall.
-
Quebec reports increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers
Quebec reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 28 on Thursday, the day after public health professionals said to expect a rise in patients in the coming weeks.
-
Quebec City mosque shooter appealing sentence before Supreme Court of Canada
The man found guilty of multiple counts of murder in the Quebec City Mosque shooting is pleading his sentence before the Supreme Court of Canada, hoping to reduce his parole ineligibility period.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Nanaimo man arrested after taking dog on hours-long crime spree: RCMP
A Nanaimo, B.C., man is facing multiple charges after taking his dog along on an hours-long "crime spree" across several Vancouver Island communities, according to police.
-
Neighbours describe frantic scene after man barges into Victoria home, fights with father
It was a Tuesday afternoon to remember, according to a Victoria woman who witnessed a man burst into a neighbour's home and scuffle with a resident before being arrested.
-
Victoria refugee centre urges support for Ukrainians fleeing violence
While a refugee centre in Victoria says it's been inundated with offers to house Ukrainian refugees, staff say there are refugees from other countries who are in urgent need of help and are being ignored.
Atlantic
-
N.S. passes bill to protect senior health officials from harassment outside homes
The Nova Scotia legislature quickly adopted new legislation Thursday protecting senior health officials from harassment and intimidation outside their homes.
-
Canada to resume exports of P.E.I. potatoes to U.S. after potato wart halted trade
Prince Edward Island farmers will soon be able to resume exporting potatoes to the United States, months after Canada suspended shipments because of the detection of potato wart in fields on the Island.
-
A perfect match: N.S. woman makes life-saving organ donation to husband
Mary-Jane Wells wears an emerald ring on one hand now, a present from her husband, Pat, after she gave him a gift he will never forget. That’s because just last week, Mary-Jane donated one of her kidneys to Pat in a life-saving surgery.
Northern Ontario
-
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
-
British skating announcer fired for nasty remark about Meghan Duhamel
The International Skating Union has apologized and replaced its world championship commentators for vulgar comments aimed at Lively, Ont., native and Olympic champion Meagan Duhamel.
-
Gaslighting can happen in any close relationship, psychologist says
Gaslighting is a form of manipulation that can occur in close personal relationships.
London
-
$19k of cocaine seized during traffic stop: St. Thomas police
St. Thomas, Ont. police seized $19,000 worth of cocaine following a traffic stop Wednesday night.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man turns himself in following alleged sexual assault of roommate
A St. Thomas, Ont. man turned himself into police following an alleged sexual assault involving his roommate.
-
'I thought it was my TV show': Neighbour watching Chicago Fire as triplex catches fire
A triplex fire in Sarnia, Ont. caused extensive damage, injured one person and left at least a half-dozen people looking for temporary housing.