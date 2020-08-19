SASKATOON -- The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is demanding answers after an Indigenous elder experienced what it calls “poor treatment” and “torture” from medical staff at Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.

“What this lady went through is torture. They tortured this lady to the point she was bearing the pain 24/7,” said FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says the incident is under investigation, though it would not provide details, citing patient privacy.

According to FSIN, on June 30 at 11:45 p.m., 53-year-old Janette Sanderson from James Smith Cree Nation went to Victoria Hospital for a broken ankle.

“I fell and I tripped on my ankle. (The nurse) asked more questions about what meds I take and if I was in a lot of pain and I said ‘yes’. She then told me the doctor will be in soon, we will get pain meds,” said Sanderson at a FSIN press conference in Saskatoon Wednesday morning.

Sanderson said while waiting in the emergency room at 12 a.m. on July 1, a nurse came back in the room with a needle. Sanderson said the nurse injected her with potassium.

“I asked what was in it and she told me potassium. I asked her why and what for? And she kept hooking me up with this needle on my IV. Now she was pushing that stuff into my veins and it really hurt, it started burning. I kept telling her to stop, three times, maybe more times; she didn’t stop until all the potassium was gone from that needle and I looked at my arm, it was already swelling up. I held in my crying and the nurse just left without saying anything. She told me the burning will go away,” said Sanderson, holding back tears.

The injection caused severe pain to her right arm which led to disfiguring burns starting from the top of her wrist and went down to her elbow.

“I was still in pain during my x-rays. I went back to the room and waited longer for the doctor to come in. It sure seemed like a long time,” said Sanderson.

She fractured her ankle in two places and she got pain meds as her arm continued to burn. She was then sent to up to the fourth floor and Sanderson began contacting her family to tell them where she was. Hospital staff then told her she needed to be transferred to a hospital in Saskatoon because of her heart.

“I told my family I think I had a heart attack. There was nothing wrong with my heart. I did not ask for potassium. Why did this happen? I want to know this from that nurse. She was being so mean,” said Sanderson.

In a statement to CTV News, Andrew McLetchie, SHA Vice-President of Integrated Northern Health said the health authority is aware of the situation.

“SHA operation leaders are aware of this situation and SHA has already been in contact with the patient and family. An investigation about the quality of care concerns is ongoing. We are not able to provide any further details about a specific patient’s personal health information. As in any situation where there may have been concerns with the quality of care provided, SHA starts a review process to determine what may have occurred,” said McLetchie.

Sanderson said doctors in Victoria Hospital later told her she was injected with a calcium shot. She got a second opinion from a doctor in Melfort and was told it was a potassium burn. Her daughter, Janelle Kinch, also said the family did not get a phone call about Sanderson being in ICU.

“Me or my brother did not get a phone call. There was no communication at all. We could have been with her in ICU but there was no contact at all. My mom was in unbearable pain as each day passed.”

Vice Chief David Pratt called the incident another example of the discriminatory practices that Indigenous people continue to face within the health system.

“We are fully supporting the family as they move forward on this. We’re calling for an investigation into what happened and to ensure this doesn’t happen again. When our people go into the health care system we expect nothing but the best based upon our Medicine Chest Clause of Treaty 6, that’s so important to us,” he said.

The FSIN says Indigenous people have been subjected to poor health care for many years in Saskatchewan and Sanderson’s incident is just another reason it will continue support the Prince Albert Grand Council in calls for an Indigenous-owned and operated hospital in Prince Albert, similar to the All Nations Healing Hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle.

Cameron, the FSIN Chief, also says the doctors saying it was a calcium shot is problematic.

“They’re trying to cover it up. Don’t think you got away with it,” he said.

Sanderson hopes her story can prompt more patients speak up about their experiences in the health care system in Saskatchewan.

“The way as I was treated as an Indigenous person, I know it’s still happening out there. I just want to be heard. I want to make sure this doesn’t happen again. The nurses and doctors need to be more experienced so none of this can happen to anybody else,” said Sanderson.