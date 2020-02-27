SASKATOON -- A 28-year-old woman is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her one-month-old daughter.

Teenie Rose Steer, of Kindersley, is scheduled to make her first court appearance at Rosetown Provincial Court on Thursday.

Kindersley RCMP responded Sept. 27, 2019 to a report of the girl in cardiac arrest. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at hospital, RCMP say.

An autopsy the next day led investigators to believe the death was suspicious.