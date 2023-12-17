SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. woman, 86, knits scarves to help homeless residents beat the cold

    Eighty-six-year-old Eleanor George spent the last six years knitting scarves for people in need.

    “I’ve done many, many, many scarves so I hope all the homeless men and ladies in Prince Albert are happy with them,” said George.

    George said she first got the idea to start knitting scarves when Prince Albert city councillor Charlene Miller told her they did not have any scarves to offer homeless people.

    “I said how about if I make some, she agreed and she told me she needed 189,” said George.

    “She laughed at me and decided I would never do it but I fooled her and I did.”

    Miller says she cannot thank George enough for her donation and hard work every year.

    “It is very heartwarming to me that everyone is graciously giving and I’d like to thank everybody who does so,” Miller said.

    George said it took her about five hours to make one scarf but she did not do it alone and had help from her close friend, Arlene Kennedy, along the way.

    “I’m 87-years-old now so I do not get out and do things, so this is something that keeps me occupied,” George said.

    She said she’ll continue to make scarves to help those in need next year. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Costco’s hottest item isn’t rotisserie chickens. It’s $2,000 gold bars

    Costco sells more than just toilet paper, office supplies and food items, and the company is quite effective at it. A 24-karat 1 oz. Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan was listed as sold out on Costco’s site this week and bars usually sell out hours after being posted, according to chief financial officer Richard Galanti.

    Storm drenches Florida before heading up East Coast

    A storm dumped up to five inches (12.7 centimetres) of rain across Florida, flooding streets and causing the cancellation of boat parades and other holiday celebrations before moving up the East Coast on Sunday.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News