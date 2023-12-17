Sask. woman, 86, knits scarves to help homeless residents beat the cold

Eighty-six-year-old Eleanor George spent the last six years knitting scarves for people in need.

“I’ve done many, many, many scarves so I hope all the homeless men and ladies in Prince Albert are happy with them,” said George.

George said she first got the idea to start knitting scarves when Prince Albert city councillor Charlene Miller told her they did not have any scarves to offer homeless people.

“I said how about if I make some, she agreed and she told me she needed 189,” said George.

“She laughed at me and decided I would never do it but I fooled her and I did.”

Miller says she cannot thank George enough for her donation and hard work every year.

“It is very heartwarming to me that everyone is graciously giving and I’d like to thank everybody who does so,” Miller said.

George said it took her about five hours to make one scarf but she did not do it alone and had help from her close friend, Arlene Kennedy, along the way.

“I’m 87-years-old now so I do not get out and do things, so this is something that keeps me occupied,” George said.

She said she’ll continue to make scarves to help those in need next year.