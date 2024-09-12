Saskatoon police ask board to green light 31 new positions after infusion of provincial cash

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking its board to green light 31 new full-time positions, after the province committed to permanently fund a host of new officers last week.

In a report before the board of police commissioners meeting on Sept. 19, the service’s director of finance Earl Warwick says of the 37 funded positions the province announced for Saskatoon on Sept. 5, they could feasibly add 24 of them in 2025.

Warwick says the police service was already planning to ask for a budget increase to pay for a smaller batch of new hires to contend with increases in calls for service, interpersonal violence and more frequent protests and large gatherings.

“Calls for service growing annually, more weapons in use and increasing social disorder calls provide the framework for the change requested,” Warwick wrote in his report for the office of Chief Cameron McBride.

“Couple these factors with a citizenry in Saskatoon that supports the SPS and would like to see them and interact with them more frequently in their home neighbourhoods and the path forward … comes clear.”

The police are pitching the budget increase as a massive value for taxpayers, since it adds 24 full-time patrol positions for around $1.6 million.

“While following the mandate of the Provincial government, the SPS is able to direct resources where it believes they need to be directed, resulting in a direct subsidy to each position added,” Warwick writes.

“This means a direct subsidy of 84 cents on the dollar by the Provincial government for the salary, payroll costs and allowances of a First Class Constable on Patrol. What an incredible opportunity.”

Police are also asking the board to approve the purchase of six new vehicles to accommodate the new hires.

Since the SPS is currently working on a new collective agreement with the association that represents local police, the report acknowledges leadership could be back before the board soon to request further expenses, or potential savings. The two parties underwent arbitration in late August.

The report will be presented to the commissioners on Sept. 19.