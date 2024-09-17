Saskatoon garage destroyed in morning fire

SASKATOON
    A garage in the Westmount neighbourhood was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning, but the city says firefighters suppressed the blaze before it spread to house or a nearby electrical substation.

    Around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, an area resident captured video of the garage fully engulfed in flames behind a home on Avenue I North near 29th Street. Flames and black smoke could be seen rising into the air, burning directly next to a Saskatoon Light and Power substation.

    The Saskatoon Fire Department confirmed its crews were called to the scene around 8:17 a.m. and that there were no occupants inside the garage at the time of the fire.

    Firefighters were still on scene about an hour later soaking the smoldering remnants of the garage, its roof caved in. The heat had melted vinyl siding on a nearby structure.

    A spokesperson for the City of Saskatoon said a fire investigator was on scene and would provide further details shortly, but confirmed the fire did not spread to the home on the property, and the electrical infrastructure was undamaged.

    The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

