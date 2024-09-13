Saskatoon police release image of grandparent scam suspect

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a grandparent scam investigation.

Police say the SPS’s economic crime unit has been investigating reports of this scam, which targets older or vulnerable adults. The SPS released a photo of a person of interest to aid in the investigation.

In these scams, victims receive phone calls from someone claiming to be a family member in an emergency and requiring money for various purposes.

The fraudsters will often work in tandem and connect the victim to another person claiming to be a police officer, lawyer, doctor, or representative of another profession.

“Any legitimate authority would never make such requests,” police said.

According to a report shared by RCMP, Saskatchewan residents have lost millions to cryptocurrency scams since the beginning of 2024.

The report says between Jan. 1 and July 31, there have been 116 reported incidents with losses exceeding $3.4 million.

These scams often involve phone calls where the victim is pressured into sending cryptocurrency through ATMs or online platforms.

The SPS is urging families and friends to discuss fraudulent activity like grandparent scams with older and vulnerable adults to help prevent them from falling victim.

Anyone with information about the person of interest is asked to contact the police or crime stoppers.