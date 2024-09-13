Sask. company fined $100,000 after worker fell from platform

A Saskatchewan company has been fined a total of $100,000 after a worker fell from a platform and was seriously injured.

The incident happened on the Thunderchild First Nation in November 2022.

Adler Firestopping Ltd. pleaded guilty to a violation of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations in St. Walburg Provincial Court on Sept. 3, 2024.

The court found that Adler Firestopping Ltd. failed to ensure that the scaffold used on the project was designed, constructed, erected, used, and maintained safely. This negligence resulted in the worker's injuries.

As a result of this charge, the court imposed a fine of $71,428.57, with a surcharge of $28,571.43, for a total amount of $100,000.

Three other charges against the company were withdrawn.