Saskatoon police called to 5 bear spray incidents in 9 hours

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) had a busy evening Thursday night responding to five bear spray incidents in nine hours between 8 p.m., Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday.

The first incident was reported at around 8:10 p.m. Police were called to the 1300 block of Idylwyld Drive North for a report of an injured person. Call information stated a male had bear sprayed a house.

Arriving officers located the victim suffering from injuries consistent with bear spray. The victim was treated by paramedics on the scene.

Police say the suspect had fled the area.

Shortly after at around 8 p.m., the second incident was reported indicating a 74-year-old man had been bear sprayed in the 3100 block of Laurier Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located the man suffering from the effects of bear spray and paramedics treated him on scene.

Police say the suspect had again fled the scene before they arrived.

Twenty minutes later police received another report that someone being bear sprayed while using city transit. The victim was treated on the scene but once again officers were unable to locate any suspects.

Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3300 block of Fairlight Drive for a report of a male being bear sprayed. Upon police arrival, officers located a man suffering from the effects of bear spray.

Police say officers are working to retrieve video surveillance of the incident.

The fifth incident was reported around 5:20 a.m., Friday when a male had been bear sprayed in the 300 block of Circle Drive West.

Arriving officers located a man suffering from the effects of bear spray. He was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Police say the man informed officers he did not wish to proceed with any further investigation.

Saskatoon police say they continue to investigate the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.