Sask. students gain online access to high school transcripts

Starting this summer, high school and Adult 12 students in Saskatchewan will have access to their transcripts online.

Right now, students have to request transcripts through the Ministry of Education but starting this summer, a new online access system, MyCredsTm, will begin moving the transcripts to the new digital platform.

The Saskatchewan government says this initiative was launched in partnership with the Association of Registrars of the Universities and Colleges of Canada (ARUCC) and their MyCredsTM.

"Offering this service to make the transcript process more efficient will ultimately help students move forward in their careers and decision-making as they plan their career path," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said in a news release.

The new online access system provides an up-to-date digital application that is easily accessible for former and current Saskatchewan students, according to the province.

The province says transcripts and micro-credentials are already available through students' MyCredsTM accounts at the University of Saskatchewan, University of Regina, and Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

Until September 2024, existing transcript orders placed through the Ministry of Education will continue to be processed through the Student and Educator Services unit. Then, the system will switch to MyCredsTM for all future transcript requests.