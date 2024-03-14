Sask. RCMP say 66-year-old Kinistino man died in crash on Highway 3

A 66-year-old man from Kinistino is dead after a car collided with a pick-up truck on Highway 3 at the intersection with Tower Road, RCMP said.

On Tuesday around 12:12 p.m., Prince Albert RCMP responded to a collision just southeast of Prince Albert where the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said the victim’s family has been notified.

The occupants of the pick-up truck were treated for injuries reported as non-life-threatening, RCMP said.

RCMP said they are still investigating the incident.

Kinistino is located about 55 kilometres from Prince Albert.