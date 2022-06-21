Sask. RCMP looking for two suspects in La Ronge shooting

RMCP in La Ronge have charged two individuals in a shooting that prompted a public safety alert.

Saskatchewan RCMP said the incident began when a black car sped past two officers around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 19. The vehicle failed to stop despite RCMP activating their emergency lights.

The vehicle stopped at a home on the 100 block of Far Reserve Road and the male driver fled on foot, according to police. One of the RCMP officers pursued the man.

The second officer waited with the RCMP vehicle. Another man exited the black vehicle and started shooting at the officer, RCMP said. Two bullets hit the police vehicle and the officer fired back.

The incident led to a community-wide lockdown as residents were asked to seek immediate shelter, and close and lock doors and windows, the release said.

Terrance Daigneault, 29, is facing several charges including two counts of murder with a firearm, two counts of discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, two counts of obstruction and failing to comply with a release order.

Daigneault is also known as Terrance Kenny. He has been described as five feet eight inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with a medium build and brown eyes and brown hair, according to a media release. There is a tattoo on his right arm that says "no regrets" and another on his right hand that says "Kenny." He was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, and a long-sleeved black shirt with gold designs on both arms.

Police believe that Daigneault may be injured.

Allan Sanderson, 36, has also been charged in the investigation. He is facing two charges, including obstruction and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

He has been described as five foot four inches, 134 pounds with a slender build, brown eyes and black hair. Sanderson was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, black pants, and a black t-shirt with a white logo on the back.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of both men.

It is not clear if they are still in the La Ronge area or if they are together.

RCMP have warned the public not to approach the suspects as they are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.