Sask. man's 'priceless' Wayne Gretzky collection taken in theft

Collectors are being asked to watch for items stolen from a large collection of hockey memorabilia in Saskatchewan.

Ahtahkakoop RCMP received a report Sunday that several hockey items were stolen sometime between November and March from a rural yard where they were being stored, according to a news release.

Among the items were 19 autographed Wayne Gretzky jerseys, autographed pictures and a large Gretzky painting, autographed pucks and sticks, and about 10,000 hockey cards — 2,200 of which were of The Great One. A framed Gretzky rookie card was also taken.

The collector responsible for amassing the memorabilia took to social media over the weekend in a plea for help in locating it.

"The majority of items were personally signed to me, for me, along with autographed pictures of my face and my families faces in them," Aron Gratias wrote.

"This collection was worth way more then just money to me, it was priceless and a true passion, it was never meant to be sold; it was meant to be passed down to generations and future generations."

Gratias said the items were in storage containers near Shellbrook because his family recently moved.

"Someone entered the yard and proceeded to cut the locks off one of two containers and selectively removed the Gretzky collection from the storage," Gratias said in his post.

Anyone who may have bought Wayne Gretzky items through an online buy and sell site since November is asked to contact RCMP if the transaction seemed suspicious.

"I feel bad for my children, it was theirs."

RCMP are also asking pawn shops and second hand stores to be aware of the theft.