From CTV's archive: Watch the Regina Pats score 17 goals in one 1985 playoff game

There have been some crazy WHL playoff games over the years. But a team scoring 17 goals? In one game?

Well, it’s happened before — and we found rare footage of it.

Our CTV archives has footage of a WHL playoff game on March 28, 1985, when the Regina Pats recorded a 17-3 win over Saskatoon, which set a new WHL playoff record.

The route began in the first minute when Len Nielsen lit the lamp at the Regina Agridome, with red seats and all, to make it 1-0

Nielsen would make it 2-0 with a short-handed goal shortly after.

What ensued was a wave of Regina Pats offence that culminated with seven goals in the first period alone.

Saskatoon, did have one bright moment when Wendel Clark scored on a nice backhand shot to get Saskatoon on the board.

But sometimes, everything just goes the way of one team. And on this night, it was the Pats.

Regina notched a whopping 75 shots on goal on the way to the 17-3 finish.

The Pats would win the best-of-five series 3-0 before losing out in the second round to Medicine Hat.

But Regina’s 17 goals still stands as a record today for the most goals ever scored in a single WHL Playoff game.