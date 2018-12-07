

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatchewan man has been found guilty of murdering his father.

Justice Gerald Allbright ruled Friday that Johan Klassen is guilty of second degree murder in the death of his father in Kerrobert two years ago.

In testimony heard during the trial Klassen admitted to RCMP that he had stabbed his father to put him out of his misery.

The defence had argued Klassen has several mental health issues.

However, Allbright ruled that while there is no doubt Klassen has schizophrenia, it doesn’t necessarily prove he didn’t know what he was doing was wrong.

Klassen has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

Allbright recommended that Klassen serve that time at the Regional Psychiatric Centre.