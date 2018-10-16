Before a going on a nonsensical rant after an RCMP officer left an interview room, a man accused of killing his father told the constable he stabbed his dad with a pocket knife to “put him out of his misery.”

Johan (Johnny) Klassen is charged with second-degree murder in the Nov. 2016 death of his father Johan Klassen Sr. The trial has entered into a voir dire, which means the justice will decide if the evidence, including an interview between Klassen and RCMP, is admissible in trial.

Klassen painted the picture of a dysfunctional family and explained his anger toward his father in the two-and-a-half hour interview with RCMP Cst. Kevin Sabey. He said his father was an alcoholic who beat him, his brothers and his late mother.

“He was drunk all the time and sometimes if we weren’t listening he’d kick our asses,” Klassen said in the interview, which was played in court Tuesday.

Klassen said he was living on the streets in Vancouver and Lethbridge before moving into his father’s Kerrobert apartment about a week before the death. He complained there was little food in the fridge, he couldn’t find work and the relationship with his dad was tumultuous.

Sabey asked if he killed his dad because he was angry at him and Klassen said he was angry throughout his life. Sabey then asked about an argument between Klassen and his father that began when Klassen Sr. wouldn’t lend his son the keys to his vehicle.

“And how did it end?” Sabey asked.

“Really badly,” Klassen responded.

“How so?”

“Well, I killed him,” Klassen said.

“How did you do that?”

“Stabbed him with a knife”

“And where did you stab him?” Sabey asked.

“Right in the throat.”

In the interview Klassen also asked for a Bible, discussed his affinity to the military and explained that he would steal food when he was homeless.

He then told Sabey he killed his father because his dad wanted to die and was getting treated poorly by the farmers he worked for.

“I wanted to take him out of his misery. That’s all I wanted to do,” Klassen said.

“Dad comes home crying to me every night,” he said. “(He says) ‘I don’t want to live anymore. I don’t want to live anymore.’ All he ever (does) is cry to me and says, ‘I wish I was dead.’”

Klassen re-enacted how he said he killed his father and said before he stabbed him, he stomped on his head to “kill the nerves” so his father wouldn’t suffer, adding he would never make anyone suffer.

“All I want to do is be a soldier, officer,” Klassen said. “I don’t want to kill people. I just want to kill evil people, that’s it”

When Sabey left the interview room Klassen became agitated, pacing and appeared to be acting out characters. He was rambling nonsensically.

“I killed the nerve so he doesn’t feel anything,” Klassen said in the video. “That’s a solider. That’s better than soldier tactics. I can teach soldiers who taught me well, you know?”

He also said, “Dad, who I am? A soldier.”

Klassen’s rambling ended when Sabey re-entered the room after a couple of minutes. Klassen then asked for a cigarette.

Klassen also told Sabey he stole a semi from the farm his father was working at and drove it into a slough near Luseland.

On the first day of the voir dire, court heard Klassen was involved in a standoff with police, which included tactical officers, and at times blared music, yelled and honked the semi’s horn. In the interview Klassen said he stayed in the semi to see the “soldiers.”

“All I want to do is hang out with the soldiers. That’s all I want to do,” Klassen said.

Klassen told RCMP he had schizophrenia, bi-polar and psychosis but his dad didn’t fill his prescription. Sabey testified the RCMP tried to get his medication but were having difficulty.

Klassen also told Sabey he can look past his father’s alcoholism and that he forgave him.

“I love my dad like crazy,” he said.

Justice Gerald Allbright still must rule whether the evidence is admissible in trial.