Warning: Graphic content

Graphic crime scene photographs depicting the victim surrounded by blood were shown at the trial of a man accused of killing his father in Kerrobert two years ago.

Justice Gerald Allbright warned the gallery of the graphic nature of the photos and gave the opportunity for people to leave before RCMP Sgt. Ryan Clunie went through the evidence.

The photos showed Johan Klassen Sr. in a large pool of blood lying in the bedroom of his apartment he shared with his son at the time. A series of bloody footprints tracked around the house were also shown.

The home is in the old town hall in Kerrobert that has been turned into apartments. The photos show a small basement-style apartment with minimal furniture. Two chairs sat across from one another between a small table in the kitchen area; a TV sat on a stand in the same room. Klassen Sr. was found between two bare mattresses with no bedding. Photos of his wallet, made out of a Cheetos bag, and his identification were also entered as evidence in the trial.

Johan Klassen Jr. told police in an RCMP interview he killed his dad by first stomping on his head a then stabbed him. He said he killed him to “put him out of his misery” because he was an alcoholic who would cry each night and say he wanted to die.

Clunie also showed the court a photo of a knife found in a stolen semi that was driven into a slough. Klassen also told the police officer he stole the semi.

The court has heard Klassen has schizophrenia, psychosis and bipolar disorder and that he wanted his dad to fill his prescription but he hadn’t.

A photo of a prescription for Zyprexa - an antipsychotic medication - for Klassen was discovered by RCMP inside the pocket of a jacket found beside Klassen Sr.’s body.

After telling police he killed his father, Klassen went on a rambling, nonsensical rant in which he referred to being a soldier. Last week Allbright ruled after a voir dire the interview and confession be allowed as evidence in the trial proper.

During his judgement he said while he believes Klassen has schizophrenia and has been diagnosed with bipolar and psychosis, he believes he was of operating mind during 80 to 90 per cent of the interview, specifically when he told the constable he killed his dad.

The trial continues all week.