High school students gear up for Robot Rumble at Sask. Polytech

High school students from across the province are gearing up for a battle of technical skills in the annual Robot Rumble at Sask. Polytechnic on Thursday.

Fifty-six teams comprised of 130 high school students will showcase their technical skills as they build, program, and test robots built from SUMO kits.

Sask. Polytechnic communication strategist Brianna Bergeron says the competition offers two categories, stock and modified, this year.

“Robot Rumble not only serves as a thrilling competition but also plays a crucial role in promoting hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields,” Bergeron said.

“By encouraging collaboration and teamwork, the event helps students enhance their problem-solving abilities and build confidence as they witness the tangible results of their hard work and effort.”

When it comes to the robots students will design and build for the Robot Rumble, Bergeron says that similar to traditional Japanese sumo wrestling matches, the SUMObots will confront each other in a ring to either knock or push their opponent's robot out of the ring.

“The team whose SUMObot remained in the ring the longest emerged victorious. Following a round-robin tournament in the morning, the final rumbles took place in the afternoon, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event,” she said.

During last year’s Robot Rumble at Sask. Polytechnic 87 teams of 162 students from 41 high schools across the province competed.

Last year, Bruno Central School and Rossignol High School secured the first places in the stock and modified categories, earning $1,500 in tuition credit for each team.

High school students who want to participate should sign up in advance at robotrumble.saskpolytech.ca.