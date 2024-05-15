The Saskatchewan RCMP says it's safe to use your points at the McDonald's drive-thru
The Saskatchewan RCMP wants you to know it’s not targeting drive-thrus to ticket people for using their fast food reward apps.
In a news release on Wednesday, the RCMP acknowledged it had received “multiple inquiries” about the story of 18-year-old Mason Prima, who came forward to say he got a cell phone ticket while in the McDonald’s drive-thru in Saskatoon.
Prima claims the officer fined him for pulling his phone out when he was just 10 feet from the order board.
“I’m barely even moving. I pull up my app and look at the rear-view mirror and there’s a motorcycle cop behind me,” Mason Prima told CTV News on Tuesday.
But the RCMP says its traffic enforcement officer initiated a traffic stop after seeing Prima using his cellphone “on a public roadway,” although it didn’t clarify which one.
“The individual then pulled in the McDonald’s parking lot, where the traffic violation was issued.”
An RCMP spokesperson advised CTV News their traffic services officers — who work alongside local police enforcing traffic laws — aren’t targeting drive-thrus in any organized enforcement.
Mason Prima told CTV News about the moment he was pulled over going through the McDonald’s drive-thru in Saskatoon. (Carla Shynkaruk / CTV News)
Prima maintains he wasn’t on his phone before getting into the parking lot, and only had it in his hand within steps of the order board.
“I go to that McDonald’s almost every day for lunch. I know that cops sit there all the time.”
He says he’s sure there was no officer in sight until he entered the parking lot.
“When I came up to the McDonald’s the light was red and I was waiting behind three cars,” he said.
“There was no cop until I turned into the McDonald’s parking lot.”
Prima says he still plans to fight the ticket in court on July 31.
-With files from Carla Shynkaruk
