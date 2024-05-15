Sask. singer Rebecca Strong wins $1M, Canada's Got Talent

Rebecca Strong is Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire after winning the grand prize on Canada’s Got Talent.

Strong was awarded the massive $1 million cash prize on Tuesday night after her highly-anticipated live show in Niagara Falls.

“I worked very hard for this moment and I’m very proud of myself,” Strong told CTV News’ morning show.

The 20-year-old Indigenous singer from Prince Albert was one of the eight remaining performers who appeared on the final show. The winner was determined by public vote.

“I had to remind myself to breathe and stay calm and whatever happened, I made it so far. But I came there to win, so I was very confident.”

After performing on May 7, Strong joined other contestants who advanced to the finale of this season.

“I've been preparing every day of my life for every performance,” she said.

Strong's dedication and talent shone throughout the competition. She earned a coveted Golden Buzzer earlier in the season, securing her spot in the live shows and a $25,000 prize.

Strong started her career singing in a family band and made the decision to launch her solo career in 2019.

Buying a new vehicle, paying her dad’s debt, and going on vacation are what Strong has planned for the money so far.

“Most of it I would put away and the rest I’m going to buy myself a new vehicle,” she said. “I want to help my parent out; my dad, yeah; will go on a nice vacation.”

When she was only five years old, she performed in the Prince Albert winter festival, and with time, her love for music grew stronger.

When Strong got the opportunity to audition for Canada’s Got Talent, she says she knew she couldn’t pass it up.

Now, Strong hopes to inspire Indigenous youth to follow their dreams and show them that anything is possible.

“We only have one life to live and if you’re gifted with talent, or any gift, just share it and share with the world. Don’t be scared, that’s one thing I wanted people to know,” she said.

Strong said music has always been a part of her life, and now she’s ready to make it her main focus.

“This is the end of my Canada’s Got Talent journey but the start of my music journey,” she said.

“I want to share my music and get some original songs out there, and an album and share my music with the world.”