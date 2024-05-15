Sask. singer Rebecca Strong wins $1M, Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong is Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire after winning the grand prize on Canada’s Got Talent.
Strong was awarded the massive $1 million cash prize on Tuesday night after her highly-anticipated live show in Niagara Falls.
“I worked very hard for this moment and I’m very proud of myself,” Strong told CTV News’ morning show.
The 20-year-old Indigenous singer from Prince Albert was one of the eight remaining performers who appeared on the final show. The winner was determined by public vote.
“I had to remind myself to breathe and stay calm and whatever happened, I made it so far. But I came there to win, so I was very confident.”
After performing on May 7, Strong joined other contestants who advanced to the finale of this season.
“I've been preparing every day of my life for every performance,” she said.
Strong's dedication and talent shone throughout the competition. She earned a coveted Golden Buzzer earlier in the season, securing her spot in the live shows and a $25,000 prize.
Strong started her career singing in a family band and made the decision to launch her solo career in 2019.
Buying a new vehicle, paying her dad’s debt, and going on vacation are what Strong has planned for the money so far.
“Most of it I would put away and the rest I’m going to buy myself a new vehicle,” she said. “I want to help my parent out; my dad, yeah; will go on a nice vacation.”
Strong started her career singing in a family band and made the decision to launch her solo career in 2019.
When she was only five years old, she performed in the Prince Albert winter festival, and with time, her love for music grew stronger.
When Strong got the opportunity to audition for Canada’s Got Talent, she says she knew she couldn’t pass it up.
Now, Strong hopes to inspire Indigenous youth to follow their dreams and show them that anything is possible.
“We only have one life to live and if you’re gifted with talent, or any gift, just share it and share with the world. Don’t be scared, that’s one thing I wanted people to know,” she said.
Strong said music has always been a part of her life, and now she’s ready to make it her main focus.
“This is the end of my Canada’s Got Talent journey but the start of my music journey,” she said.
“I want to share my music and get some original songs out there, and an album and share my music with the world.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Very expensive lunch': Sask. driver says he got a cell phone ticket for using his points app in the drive-thru
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
Evacuees concerned over conflicting information on Fort Nelson wildfire
Evacuees staying in Fort St. John have expressed concern about how little they are hearing about what is happening in their now deserted city.
Insurance claims skyrocket and tensions remain high after slew of natural disasters
According to new data released by Statistics Canada, the cost of catastrophic insurance claims in Canada between 1983 and 2008 was $400 million each year.
DEVELOPING Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before elections
Slovakia's populist prime minister, Robert Fico, was shot multiple times and gravely wounded Wednesday after a political event in an attempted assassination that shocked the small country and reverberated across Europe.
B.C. YouTuber ordered to pay $350K for 'relentless' online defamation campaign
An 'unrepentant' YouTuber has been ordered to pay $350,000 in damages as compensation for a 'relentless' campaign of defamation waged online against a business owner and his company, the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.
Why the speech by Kansas City Chiefs kicker was embraced at Benedictine College's commencement
Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker may have stirred controversy in some quarters for his proclamations of conservative politics on Saturday, but he received a standing ovation from graduates at the Benedictine College commencement ceremony.
Ontario's 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski arrested
Of the $40-million Aiden Pleterski was handed over two years, documents show he invested just over one per cent and instead spent $15.9 million on "his personal lifestyle." The 25-year-old Oshawa, Ont. man was arrested and charged with fraud and money laundering on Tuesday.
U.S. intelligence officials wanted to meet with Transport Canada's UFO 'lead'
Canada's transportation department had a UFO 'lead' who tried to 'quell' media interest and planned to meet with U.S. intelligence officials.
'The Fly' has become notorious in France after a brazen escape. What's his criminal history?
A prisoner nicknamed “The Fly” has become notorious in France overnight after a daring and bloody escape from a prison convoy in Normandy that left two guards dead.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
As Sask. teachers vote on new sanctions mandate, education minister, STF say bargaining is restarting
Negotiations between the provincial government and Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) will be restarting on Wednesday, according to the province’s education minister.
-
Regina police lay gun charges on man found cycling, blaring loud music
A 28-year-old man found cycling and blaring loud music in the middle of the night on a Regina street is facing multiple firearms related charges after being apprehended by police.
-
Sask. singer Rebecca Strong wins $1M, Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong is Saskatchewan's newest millionaire after winning the grand prize on Canada's Got Talent.
Winnipeg
-
'Inhumane conditions': 68 dogs pulled from Winnipeg home
Nearly six dozen dogs were seized from a home Wednesday morning by the Winnipeg Humane Society. It is the largest known seizure of animals in the city’s history.
-
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki was at Winnipeg homeless shelter to ‘stalk his victims,’ witness testifies
A worker at a homeless shelter in Winnipeg says he met admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki who told him he was at the shelter to stalk his victims.
-
Arrest made after Winnipeg grocery store employees assaulted with brass knuckles: WPS
Police say a teenager is facing charges after three employees at a Winnipeg grocery store were assaulted with brass knuckles.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton family 'heartbroken' police officer evades charges in 2021 killing of unarmed man
An Edmonton police officer won't face charges for killing an unarmed man in 2021, despite Alberta's police watchdog finding evidence that an offence was committed.
-
Winds expected to move fire away from Fort McMurray on Wednesday: province
A wildfire burning near Fort McMurray is expected to move away from the community on Wednesday.
-
Current Fort McMurray fire situation triggering memories of 2016
Tuesday's drive out of Fort McMurray under orange, smoke-filled skies was a harrowing reminder for evacuees who also fled the threat of wildfire in 2016.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith reacts to Calgary council’s vote to pass blanket rezoning
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she remains "concerned" after Calgary councillors passed blanket rezoning on Tuesday.
-
'The bar is way too low': Dozens of violations found at Calgary daycare following parent complaints
Around two months after being closed for health violations, an inner city daycare in Calgary has now had its licence capacity reduced after several recent inspections revealed two dozen non-compliance concerns.
-
Calgary monitoring northern Alberta wildfires, preparing for evacuees
The City of Calgary says it’s monitoring the wildfire situation and resulting smoke, as evacuees flee from wildfire zones in northern Alberta.
Lethbridge
-
Visitor information providers gain local tourism knowledge through interactive bus tour
Frontline workers in the hospitality and tourism industry took a tour around main attractions in Lethbridge to get a better understanding of local offerings.
-
Lethbridge calls first year of encampment strategy a success
While they may not be noticeable to residents, the City of Lethbridge is making a few changes to its encampment strategy to help connect the city’s vulnerable population with services and support.
-
Hundreds of job seekers attend Lethbridge job fair
A job fair saw hundreds of prospective hiring candidates meet with employers in Lethbridge on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario's 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski arrested
Of the $40-million Aiden Pleterski was handed over two years, documents show he invested just over one per cent and instead spent $15.9 million on "his personal lifestyle." The 25-year-old Oshawa, Ont. man was arrested and charged with fraud and money laundering on Tuesday.
-
The list of attractions offering free admission to Toronto library card holders just got longer. What to know
The list of attractions and venues in Toronto that offer free admission to millions of eligible participants has expanded as part of a new collaboration between two of the city's iconic institutions.
-
Video shows smash-and-grab robbery at Mississauga mall as police announce arrests
Three suspects are facing charges in connection with jewelry store robberies at two Mississauga malls last week, including one that was captured on video, Peel Regional Police say.
Ottawa
-
Tougher impaired driving consequences on the way in Ontario
The Ontario government is bringing in tougher penalties as it looks to stem the alarming rise in the number of drivers getting behind the wheel drunk or high, sometimes with deadly consequences.
-
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board looks to integrate more special needs kids into general classroom
It could mark the biggest change in 25 years, as the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board looks to overhaul its elementary programs, a decision that could integrate more special needs students into the general classroom.
-
Ottawa community leader and businessman Larry Bradley passes away
Larry Bradley, a well-known community leader and Ottawa businessman, has died at the age of 74.
Montreal
-
Quebec court rejects McGill injunction request to remove encampment
A Quebec judge has rejected McGill University's request for an injunction to remove the pro-Palestinian encampment on the university's campus in downtown Montreal.
-
Woman, 34, found dead in Ormstown with stab wounds; man arrested
A 60-year-old man has been arrested after a woman's body was found with stab wounds in a home southwest of Montreal, Quebec provincial police say.
-
Man arrested 10 years after Longueuil bike path murder
A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a decade-old murder case.
Vancouver
-
4th Indian national charged in murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar makes first court appearance
The fourth suspect in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 22-year old Amandeep Singh, appeared via telephone due to technical difficulties for his first court appearance at Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday.
-
B.C. tribunal rules city not liable for vehicle damaged by pothole
A Victoria driver has learned the meaning of the old adage 'you can't fight city hall' – especially when It comes to potholes.
-
B.C. YouTuber ordered to pay $350K for 'relentless' online defamation campaign
An 'unrepentant' YouTuber has been ordered to pay $350,000 in damages as compensation for a 'relentless' campaign of defamation waged online against a business owner and his company, the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. tribunal rules city not liable for vehicle damaged by pothole
A Victoria driver has learned the meaning of the old adage 'you can't fight city hall' – especially when It comes to potholes.
-
B.C. YouTuber ordered to pay $350K for 'relentless' online defamation campaign
An 'unrepentant' YouTuber has been ordered to pay $350,000 in damages as compensation for a 'relentless' campaign of defamation waged online against a business owner and his company, the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.
-
B.C. government and social media giants make deal on non-consensual intimate images
The British Columbia government and social media giants have made what they call a "historic collaboration" for youth safety online.
London
-
Fire at Tolpuddle Housing Cooperative send one to hospital
A fire in the heart of old east has left one person in hospital.
-
Dog dies in central London, Ont. fire
London fire crews dealt with an intense afternoon fire, but say all occupants made it out safe.
-
Elgin County OPP confirm death of Tanya Wiebe 'a homicide'
More than three months after her death, OPP in Elgin County are confirming the death of Tanya Wiebe was the result of a murder-suicide.
Kitchener
-
New study shows financial impact of homelessness on our healthcare system
A new study out of London, Ont. lays out the cost of the homelessness crisis on our healthcare system.
-
Immigration Minister Marc Miller weighs in on local international student enrollment
Marc Miller dropped by the CTV Kitchener studio to comment on international student enrollment in post secondary schools.
-
Ontario's 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski arrested
Of the $40-million Aiden Pleterski was handed over two years, documents show he invested just over one per cent and instead spent $15.9 million on "his personal lifestyle." The 25-year-old Oshawa, Ont. man was arrested and charged with fraud and money laundering on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
'Very expensive lunch': Sask. driver says he got a cell phone ticket for using his points app in the drive-thru
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
-
Tazed and bitten in the face: Sudbury police dealt with some wild cases last month
The monthly police services board in Greater Sudbury gives the public insight into the day-to-day operations of police, including some of the cases they deal with far from the spotlight.
-
Sudbury, Ont., woman creates group to reduce food waste and feed the hungry
Like most people, Shannon Corrigan says she wastes more food than she would like and it's something she's trying to change.
Atlantic
-
Man charged for N.S. car crash that killed 3 people
A 25-year-old man is facing multiple dangerous driving charges in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two adults and an infant on a Nova Scotia highway last October.
-
Two Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors
Two prominent Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors.
-
P.E.I. proposes banning Islanders of a certain age from purchasing tobacco products in new health plan
A new proposal to ban Islanders of a certain age from ever buying tobacco products could put Prince Edward Island at the forefront of the battle against smoking.
N.L.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.