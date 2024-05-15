New Saskatoon police chief sworn in

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service gathered in the headquarters gymnasium on Wednesday afternoon, as command was handed to the new incoming Chief, Cam McBride.

A ceremony was held with police in full uniform, and a colour guard before both Haye and McBride spoke to guests.

In his address, acting Chief David Haye spoke about his short time as head of the Saskatoon Police Service, a role he says all officers dream of.

“I was going to have an opportunity to meet a career-long goal,” said Haye. “I think every officer wants to be the Chief at some point in time, and I got to realize that.”

Haye stepped in for former Chief Troy Cooper, who left the role in December 2023.

He said the highlight of his time as acting Chief was the interactions with the civilian and sworn employees, about their lives at, and away from work.

“I took great pleasure in hearing your stories about your work, your families, your plans,” said Haye. “It was often the highlight of my day. As I said, I’m honoured to have served the Saskatoon Police Service in this role. But I’m also humbled by the trust you put in me.”

Incoming Chief of Police Cam McBride said he’s eager to pick up the torch and work together with all the employees of the Saskatoon Police Service.

“We are the us,” said McBride. “We are the ones that are working hard and ensuring our success as we move forward into the next stage of this organization’s life. And it will be a good stage.”

When asked about his leadership style, McBride says he’s got a head start after the leadership of former Chief Troy Cooper. He says Cooper set a “gold standard.”

“From professional frontline policing response to real solid and remarkable investigations, and the incredible operational and administrative support that we receive as an organization each day, from every corner of this building,” said McBride, whose first day wearing the Chief’s badge will be when he arrives for work on Thursday morning.