Sask. man faces several charges after 7-hour standoff

William Henderson is on trial for several charges including two counts of possession of a weapon, assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, and mischief by way of damaging RCMP property.

The charges stem from an incident that took place at Montreal Lake Cree Nation in August of 2022 after RCMP received a report of unwanted people inside a home.

RCMP found a man and woman inside a residence who had court orders not to be in the area, police said at the time. There was also a warrant for the woman for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The woman left the house and was arrested without incident. However, the man stayed inside and police heard a gunshot from inside the home, according to police.

Around 10 p.m., the man left the home where police say he assaulted and attempted to disarm an officer during his arrest.

Constable Andrew Campbell testified at the Court of Kings Bench Thursday morning.

The court heard Campbell arrived on the scene around 3 p.m., where he was tasked with finding a way to get a drone into the home, to assess what was happening inside.

Campbell testified that a camera feed from the drone showed Henderson standing with a machete in one hand and a firearm in another.

Court heard Henderson swung at the drone causing the camera feed to be cut off.

Hours later RCMP deployed gas into the residence causing Henderson exit to the home by jumping out of a window where he landed in a fighting stance.

Campbell testified officers were able to retrieve the weapon and put Henderson in handcuffs.

No more witnesses are being called to the stand and the case will now move to the next phase.

Lawyers are set to return to court on April 26th for closing arguments.