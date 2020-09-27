SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued a public notice about potential exposure to COVID-19 at Dakota Dunes Casino and a handful of businesses in Prince Albert where a person visited while likely infectious.

The person visited Dakota Dunes Casino on Sept. 17 from 8 to 11 p.m.

In Prince Albert, the SHA said a person who was likely infectious went to:

The Real Canadian Superstore, 591-15 St. E.

Sept. 10 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Science Fiction Pizza at 631 Branion Dr.

Sept. 14 from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart Cornerstone, #230-800 15 St. E.

Sept. 15, 2020, from 8 to 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 17, 2020, from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m.

Sept. 23, 2020, from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m.

Lakeland Hyundai, 330 38th St. E

Sept. 17, 2020, from 4:30 to 5 ​p.m.

Value Village, #380-800 15th St. E.

Sept. 21, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m.

Prairie Mobile, #915-801 15th St. E.

Sept. 21, 2020, from 4:30 to 5 p.m.

Provincial health official are advising that anyone who was at these location on the specified dates and times to self-monitor for 14 days. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.