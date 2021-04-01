SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is expediting the opening of additional drive thru and walk-in in Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton, Moose Jaw, Weyburn, Swift Current, Prince Albert, Lloydminster and North Battleford.

“All vaccines approved for use in Canada are safe and all have real-world evidence that they prevent the most serious illness and death caused by COVID-19,” Saskatchewan Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said in a news release.

“The right vaccine for you is the one that is available to you. While Canada has put a pause on offering AstraZeneca to residents younger that 55 until a further safety review is completed, it remains that the risk of adverse effects of all vaccines is very, very low. The benefits of being vaccinated against COVID-19 far outweigh all risks.”

Earlier than expected allocations of AstraZeneca mean that Saskatchewan is scheduled to receive 55,000 doses through April 7, including more than 45,000 doses allocated from the United States arriving Thursday.

Clinics will be available to residents 55 years of age and older. All of these clinics will be first come first serve.

Clinics in some communities will begin as early as this weekend and added throughout the next week as the clinics are ready to start operating.

These drive thru and walk-in clinics being are in addition to normal clinics.

As of Thursday, Saskatchewan residents 58 and older can book their appointment online or by phone.

Residents of the Northern Administration District ages 60 and older may also use both the online registration or call to book their appointments.

Residents of the Northern Administration District ages 50-59 may only book by phone.

Eligible Phase One health care workers and people with underlying health conditions who are clinically extremely vulnerable can book their vaccination by phone.