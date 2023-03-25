Sask. golfers win U.S. Open Blind Golf Championship

Two men from Meadow Lake are returning home with some hardware after winning the US Open Blind Golf Championship, according to a Facebook post by the Meadow Lake Golf Club.

Gerry Nelson and Chris Villeneuve headed to Georgia for the competition, according to the post.

“The boys would like to thank the members of the MLGC for their caring and support,” the post said.

The U.S. Blind Open was played at the Green Island Country Club, according to the event website.