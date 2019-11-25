SASKATOON -- As a funeral was held Monday on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation for a 10-year-old girl who died by suicide last week, five teens were in hospital being treated for their own suicide attempts.

"It's a shock. Me, I'm just trying to remain focused," band manager Barry Chalifoux told CTV News.

The 10-year-old's suicide was the third suicide this month. Last week a father in his early 40s died, and earlier this month a 14-year-old died by suicide.

Leaders in the community, located in northwest Saskatchewan, declared a state of crisis Thursday.

Chalifoux said the five attempts all happened over the weekend.

"I'm trying to get our local team to do what they need to do what they need to do but the support isn't there, not yet. Not as promised, anyways."

The province has seconded four crisis workers to the First Nation from various hospitals, he said.

A few from Meadow Lake Tribal Council have also come on a temporary basis, he said.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available. Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645), Centre for Suicide Prevention (1-833-456-4566) or Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868) offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues. If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.