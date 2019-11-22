SASKATOON -- Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation Chief Ronald Mitsuing has declared a state of crisis and emergency in the northwest Sask. community after three suicides in recent weeks - with the latest involving a 10-year-old girl.

“We’re all recovering from a sleepless night,” band manager Barry Chalifoux said.

Thursday’s suicide is the third suicide this month. Last week a father in his early 40s died, and earlier this month a 14-year-old died by suicide.

“We’re in a place where we’re physically and emotionally unable to deal with this properly,” Chalifoux said.

The First Nation has seen seven suicides in the last three years, he said.

“Chief Mitsuing and I both feel our staff are not ready or prepared to deal with the current level of crisis in the community considering how close in timing each event has recently occurred. The staff have been operating in crisis mode all year.”

He said the community’s registered psychologist feels overwhelmed and cannot proceed without immediate help; their secondary registered therapist is closely related to the latest suicide and may also feel overwhelmed; and the health director has also recently suffered a close loss in her family.

Chalifoux said he has been in contact with Health Canada and the Saskatchewan Health Authority to coordinate mental health support.

“We would like each and every school aged child to be assessed with parental permission at our school. We would like our staff to be debriefed, supported through crisis respite,” Chalifoux said.

The community also wants immediate funding to hire a suicide support coordinator and additional school counsellors throughout the next few months.

According to an emailed statement from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), a mental wellness team from the Meadow Lake Tribal Council (MLTC), which administers health care for the community, has been dispatched to the community to provide support.

ISC said it’s also working with the leadership of Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, MTLC, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and province's health ministry to ensure the community receives the mental health and crisis support it needs.

"This loss of life is preventable and ISC is committed to working with the community to address the immediate and long-term mental health issues facing the community," the statement said.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available. Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645), Centre for Suicide Prevention (1-833-456-4566) or Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868) offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues. If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.