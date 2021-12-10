Sask. couple simply says 'ditto' to neighbour's elaborate holiday display

SASKATOON -

A Warman, Sask. couple has found a way to spread an abundance of Christmas cheer — by letting their neighbour do most of the festive heavy-lifting.

Each year, Mandie Scrivens and Chris Boechler's neighbours spend “more and more money” on decorations, even building even built a projector screen with speakers to show Christmas movies nightly.

“We wanted to put up Christmas lights but no matter what you do, nothing is ever going to compete with the neighbour's house,” Scrivens told CTV News.

Knowing they could never top their neighbour, they instead came up with a sly way to get in on the fun.

Boechler, who is handy, went to work building a sign, using 600 Christmas lights to spell out a simple message: ditto.

The final touch, an arrow pointing to their neighbour's house.

Scrivens says they told their neighbour about the sign prior to putting it up.

“He goes 'it’s going to be epic,’ he was super excited because it only means more people loving his house right? And he puts so much work into it.”

She says once the sign was up, everyone had good laugh and the couple has received comments online from across the country.

Boechler posted a TikTok video of their “ditto” sign and gained over 80,000 views.

“It’s super cool, for me. I moved away from home in 2014 from Ottawa to here and so it’s cool to reconnect with people that have seen it and everybody thinks it's great.”

The neighbour, who didn't want to be named, told CTV News that people were looking to have their spirits lifted during the pandemic and he says he's happy his neighbour is joining in on the fun.