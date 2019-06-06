The RM of Winslow has delayed construction of a road after the discovery of three artifacts on a farmer's land, the province says.

“We have been informed that the RM has postponed the start of the project so that the council can review how to move forward in an appropriate manner," Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport spokesperson Candace Caswell said in an email statement.

"We will work with the RM as they review the project to ensure continuing compliance with the legislative requirements.”

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and Battlefords’ Agency Tribal Chiefs (BATC) had demanded the province halt construction of the road after ancient pottery, a volcanic rock and a cairn were found on the farmer's land.

One of the artifacts could be up to 10,000 years old and possibly came from Yellowstone National Park, said Sheldon Wuttunee, former Red Pheasant chief.

The work had been set to begin on Monday but Wuttunee said he received a call from a farmer named Jim Gilroy on May 28 informing him construction had begun.

The artifacts were discovered eight months ago, Wuttunee said.

“We’re very thankful they were found, first of all. Secondly, we’re very thankful the Gilroys stepped up and reached out,” Wuttunee said.

He said the lack of consultation between the province and Indigenous people is "disheartening" and has sparked concern.

“Time and time again we find ourselves having to explain the ways of our ancestors and the migration of our traditional people throughout the land. There were no borders and the treaties were limitless,” FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said.

Saulteaux First Nation Chief Kenny Moccasin said it is "disturbing" the RM of Winslow and province hadn’t consulted First Nations on their findings

The Heritage Resource Impact Assessment does not require consultation with First Nations or Metis communities or provincial organizations unless human remains are discovered, Caswell said.