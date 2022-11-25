Road closures for Santa Claus parade

The City of Saskatoon reminds drivers that there will be road closures and lane restrictions on Sunday as the 31st annual Santa Claus Parade winds its way downtown.

Traffic restrictions will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there will be no access to Spadina Crescent, Avenue A, 19th Street, 3rd Avenue, 20th Street, 4th Avenue, 22nd Street and 1st Avenue.

“People attending the parade can avoid the traffic and parking by choosing to use Transit,” a City news release said.

The parade starts at 1 p.m. on 19th Street East and Avenue A South.

The parade will march through the downtown area, turning left on 3rd Avenue south, right on 20th Street East and left again on 4th Avenue until it reaches 22nd Street East where it will turn left and head back towards Midtown Mall.

There are currently 45 floats expected to take part.

The event is a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan.