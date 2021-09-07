SASKATOON -- The Crown believes Greg Fertuck shot his estranged wife, Sheree, at a gravel pit near Kenaston, Sask.

In opening remarks, the Crown prosecutor said shell casings from a .22 rifle were found at the pit where Sheree hauled gravel.

The Crown is arguing Fertuck shot Sheree at the pit, wrapped her body in a tarp and disposed of her corpse in a nearby field.

Sheree was deemed a missing person in December 2015. Her body has never been found.

Fertuck has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and causing indignity to human remains.

His trial began at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Tuesday.

The Crown said a Mr. Big sting led to a recorded confession from Fertuck, where he laughs and says, “I don’t get caught.”

A Mr. Big sting is an undercover police tactic where officers pose as criminals to elicit a confession from a suspect.

The controversial operation is illegal in the United States.

The Crown’s evidence is part of a voir dire — a trial within a trial.

Justice Richard Danyliuk must decide whether the Mr. Big sting evidence and confession is admissible.

The Crown said Fertuck even went as far as taking the undercover officers to the site where he allegedly disposed of the body, but couldn’t find it.

Blood was found in Fertuck’s truck that matched Sheree’s DNA, according to the Crown.

Surveillance footage showing Fertuck cleaning his truck at a car wash following Sheree’s disappearance is expected to be played later in the trial.

Court is expected to hear from more than 50 witnesses — including police officers, experts and Fertuck’s family and friends.

The first witness in the trial was RCMP Const. Elizabeth Cook.

Cook took a statement from Sheree’s mother following her disappearance.

Sheree was last seen having lunch at her family farm near the gravel pit on Dec. 7, 2015.

Her semi truck was found abandoned at the pit with her keys, cellphone and coat still inside.

The trial is slated to last eight weeks.

