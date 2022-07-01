'Respect and Honour' theme for Saskatoon Canada Day celebrations
'Respect and Honour' theme for Saskatoon Canada Day celebrations
Canada Day will look a little different in Saskatoon as things move downtown.
“Transit is going to be running a shuttle from three or four different shopping centres to help people get downtown,” director of Canada Day Saskatoon, Shad Ali told CTV News. “It’s a holiday so city parking spots are free.”
Ali noted that this year’s theme will be a little different from previous years.
“The theme this year is a respectful honouring of our nation. We’ve chosen that because we really believe it is one of the things that needs to be done,” he explained.
“There are certainly some things that we are not so proud of, and of course we need to recognize and acknowledge some history.”
Ali explained that on the official website they’ve added some important facts about residential schools and Indigenous issues so people can learn more about it.
“We also do want to pay honour to the fact that this nation is still strong. It is still free. It is something we want to stand on guard for,” he said.
“We want to celebrate what it is today but also the kind of Canada we want to design and develop in the future.”
CANADA DAY PERFORMANCES
Canada Day celebrations began at noon and those in and around the Saskatoon area can join in at one of the following venues:
River Landing Amphitheatre Stage (414 Spadina Crescent E)
Starting at noon various groups will be performing, including the Chinese Dance School of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon Scottish Country Dancers, Qu’appelle Valley Dancers, Afghanistan Women’s Choir, Mudra School of Performing Arts, Nrityati Performing Arts, River City School of Irish Dance, African drumming and Indigenous dance, drum and song presentations, Brazilian dance, elder blessing, children’s singer Sylvia Chave, Super Ron the magician, indigenous storytelling and Saskatoon singer/songwriter Michele Dubois.
Nasser Plaza (2 Spadina Cresent E)
Family fun will be held all day at the Nasser plaza, which will include:
- Bannock tasting
- 11-2 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. face painting
- 12-3 p.m. Balloon Funn by Warren
- 2:20-2:30 Super Ron Magician
- 2:50-3 p.m. Saskatoon Highland Dance Association
There will also be various local venders selling food, drink and other goods at the traffic bride, on Spadina Crescent E and Friendship Park.
FIREWORKS
The fireworks show will begin at 10:30 p.m. from the Broadway Bridge. Some of the best viewing spots include:
- Traffic bridge
- River Landing
- Rotary Park
- Downtown hotels and parks
July 1st marks 155 years since the British North American Act was signed in 1867.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa
Thousands of people wearing red and white and waiving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on Friday, while groups of protesters popped up around Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccines and federal restrictions.
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
'Not going to happen in our lifetime': First-time homebuyers share their struggles with purchasing a home
A recent survey shows nearly 50 per cent of Canadians who rent expect to do so forever. As rising interest and inflation rates contribute to a sense of pessimism among first-time homebuyers in Canada, some are sharing their struggles with purchasing their first house.
In Canada Day message, Trudeau says Canadian flag represents promise of a better life
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Canadians to recommit to the country’s values, including respect, hope and kindness, in his official Canada Day message.
Court rejects bid by AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald to overturn suspension
The Assembly of First Nations says an Ontario court has rejected a bid by National Chief RoseAnne Archibald to overturn her recent suspension.
'We have to build bridges': Canadian singer Chantal Kreviazuk on Ukraine, reconciliation
Moving toward reconciliation doesn't come from jumping 'the queue to perfection,' but by building bridges and trusting one another, Canadian singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk told CTV News Channel during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Friday.
Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine's Odesa region
A Russian airstrike on residential areas killed at least 21 people early Friday near the Ukrainian port of Odesa, authorities reported, a day after the withdrawal of Moscow's forces from an island in the Black Sea had seemed to ease the threat to the city.
Monkeypox cases triple in Europe, WHO says, Africa concerned
The World Health Organization's Europe chief warned Friday that monkeypox cases in the region have tripled in the last two weeks and urged countries to do more to ensure the previously rare disease does not become entrenched on the continent.
Canada Day fireworks cancelled at Toronto park after vendor pulls out last minute
One of Toronto’s Canada Day fireworks displays has been cancelled and another has been postponed after a vendor pulled out at the last minute.
Regina
-
Regina celebrates Canada’s 155th birthday
Live performance kicks off at noon on the main stage in Wascana Park with opening ceremonies, followed by a variety of entertainment:
-
Two charged in early morning break and enter: Regina police
Regina police responded to an early morning report of a break and enter into a business on the 3700 block of Eastgate Drive East on Friday.
-
A little bit of everything on tap for first long weekend of summer in Sask.
Summer is officially here as the first long weekend of the season approaches. The last week has been filled with active summer weather and heading into the weekend the story isn’t much different.
Winnipeg
-
Body found in Assiniboine River: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have confirmed that a body was found in the Assiniboine River on Thursday.
-
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
-
Crews respond to two fires at Winnipeg duplex in span of 9 hours
A unit at a Winnipeg duplex is likely a total loss following two fires in the span of nine hours.
Calgary
-
Longtime Calgary Flames organist Willy Joosen passes away
The Flames lost their longtime organist Friday, when Willy Joosen died.
-
What's open and closed in Calgary over the Canada Day weekend
Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Police seek public assistance locating missing woman
Calgary police is requesting public assistance to locate a missing woman.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton's Canada Day fireworks back in full force
An explosive comeback will light up the Edmonton sky Friday night as Canada Day fireworks return to pre-pandemic proportions.
-
Convoy organizer Lich in custody until at least Tuesday
Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich will remain in custody in Ottawa until at least Tuesday after she was arrested in Alberta for allegedly breaching bail conditions.
-
In Canada Day message, Trudeau says Canadian flag represents promise of a better life
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Canadians to recommit to the country’s values, including respect, hope and kindness, in his official Canada Day message.
Toronto
-
'Every dollar counts': Six-month Ontario gas tax cut starts today
Ontario drivers experienced some relief from record-setting prices at the pump on Friday as the province's gas tax cut came into effect.
-
Canada Day fireworks cancelled at Toronto park after vendor pulls out last minute
One of Toronto’s Canada Day fireworks displays has been cancelled and another has been postponed after a vendor pulled out at the last minute.
-
14-year-old charged after fireworks set off on GO train in Toronto
A 14-year-old boy has been charged after fireworks were set off on a GO train in Toronto Thursday night, police say.
Ottawa
-
Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa
Thousands of people wearing red and white and waiving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on Friday, while groups of protesters popped up around Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccines and federal restrictions.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | What you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
A sea of red and white filled downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday, while events are also being held across the city.
-
A list of Canada Day events in Ottawa today
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the Canada Day activities across the city of Ottawa, including at the new location at LeBreton Flats.
Vancouver
-
11-hour wait, 3-hour parking limit: Man ticketed while stuck in B.C. passport line
Marc Diaz is warning others after he spent 11 hours waiting at the Surrey, B.C., passport office this week, only to return to his car and find an $80 ticket – because the adjoining parking lot has a three-hour limit.
-
Vancouver surpassed by Toronto as most expensive city in Canada: survey
Vancouver is no longer the most expensive city in Canada, according to the 2022 Mercer Cost of Living survey.
-
Ferry passengers again facing hours-long waits at Horseshoe Bay
There was more frustration for BC Ferries passengers at the Horseshoe Bay terminal Friday, with some waits extending upwards of five hours at the outset of the long weekend.
Montreal
-
Quebec could see increase in unhoused people as leases expire across province: housing group
A prominent housing advocacy group fears Quebec could see an increase in households left without a permanent place to live as leases expire across the province on July 1.
-
Quebec summer camps struggling to find staff, keep up with rising costs
This year, Quebec summer camps are facing staffing shortages and rising costs, and some have had to cut back on spaces leaving families in the lurch.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Police ask for public's help to find missing Laval man
Laval police are asking for the public's help to find 30-year-old Mario Minassian.
Vancouver Island
-
No risk to public after police speak to 'suspicious' men reported in Saanich
A search for two "suspicious" men in Saanich Thursday afternoon ended with no risk to the public, police said.
-
Ferry passengers again facing hours-long waits at Horseshoe Bay
There was more frustration for BC Ferries passengers at the Horseshoe Bay terminal Friday, with some waits extending upwards of five hours at the outset of the long weekend.
-
Confront 'dark truths' of colonial history, B.C. premier says in Canada Day message
Creating a better future for Canada requires confronting the 'dark truths' of the country's colonial history, B.C. Premier John Horgan said Friday.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of gunman to testify at N.S. shooting hearings but won't be cross-examined
The spouse of the gunman in the Nova Scotia mass shooting will testify mid-July before a public inquiry, but she won't face direct questions from lawyers representing victims' families.
-
'It’s a waste of time': Low turnout for the final day of school in Nova Scotia
As Claire Mahaney-Lion dropped her son off at school this morning, she questioned the reasons behind scheduling a school day that would last fewer than two hours.
-
Saint John celebrates Memorial Cup win with parade Thursday
Saint John is having its dog day. The host city of the 2022 Memorial Cup is celebrating after the Saint John Sea Dogs bested the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in front of a capacity crowd during Wednesday's championship game at TD Station.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada Day means something different for everyone.
For Ukrainians who were able to flee from Russia's invasion into the country, Canada has become a safe haven.
-
Police say use caution and good judgement on Canada Day
The Timmins Police Service is issuing a public safety reminder to all persons ushering in the Canada Day Holiday weekend with related celebrations.
-
New plasma drive in Sudbury begins for the summer season
In Greater Sudbury on Thursday, a Sirens For Life event was held. This two-month long national event is a challenge between first responders to see who can donate the most plasma.
London
-
'Walk of Gratitude': 100-year-old veteran in London, Ont. completes 100 mile walk for homeless vets
With his wife Joyce on his arm, Tom Hennessy left Victoria Park in London, Ont. to complete his 100-mile walk to raise money for homeless veterans.
-
'We're here to honour survivors:' Turtle Island Healing Walk returns to London, Ont.
Close to 1,000 people are at Victoria Park in London, Ont Friday morning for the second annual Turtle Island Healing Walk.
-
'Every dollar counts': Six-month Ontario gas tax cut starts today
Ontario drivers experienced some relief from record-setting prices at the pump on Friday as the province's gas tax cut came into effect.