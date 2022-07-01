'Respect and Honour' theme for Saskatoon Canada Day celebrations

Canada Day will look a little different in Saskatoon as things move downtown.

“Transit is going to be running a shuttle from three or four different shopping centres to help people get downtown,” director of Canada Day Saskatoon, Shad Ali told CTV News. “It’s a holiday so city parking spots are free.”

Ali noted that this year’s theme will be a little different from previous years.

“The theme this year is a respectful honouring of our nation. We’ve chosen that because we really believe it is one of the things that needs to be done,” he explained.

“There are certainly some things that we are not so proud of, and of course we need to recognize and acknowledge some history.”

Ali explained that on the official website they’ve added some important facts about residential schools and Indigenous issues so people can learn more about it.

“We also do want to pay honour to the fact that this nation is still strong. It is still free. It is something we want to stand on guard for,” he said.

“We want to celebrate what it is today but also the kind of Canada we want to design and develop in the future.”

CANADA DAY PERFORMANCES

Canada Day celebrations began at noon and those in and around the Saskatoon area can join in at one of the following venues:

River Landing Amphitheatre Stage (414 Spadina Crescent E)

Starting at noon various groups will be performing, including the Chinese Dance School of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon Scottish Country Dancers, Qu’appelle Valley Dancers, Afghanistan Women’s Choir, Mudra School of Performing Arts, Nrityati Performing Arts, River City School of Irish Dance, African drumming and Indigenous dance, drum and song presentations, Brazilian dance, elder blessing, children’s singer Sylvia Chave, Super Ron the magician, indigenous storytelling and Saskatoon singer/songwriter Michele Dubois.

Nasser Plaza (2 Spadina Cresent E)

Family fun will be held all day at the Nasser plaza, which will include:

Bannock tasting

11-2 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. face painting

12-3 p.m. Balloon Funn by Warren

2:20-2:30 Super Ron Magician

2:50-3 p.m. Saskatoon Highland Dance Association

There will also be various local venders selling food, drink and other goods at the traffic bride, on Spadina Crescent E and Friendship Park.

FIREWORKS

The fireworks show will begin at 10:30 p.m. from the Broadway Bridge. Some of the best viewing spots include:

Traffic bridge

River Landing

Rotary Park

Downtown hotels and parks

July 1st marks 155 years since the British North American Act was signed in 1867.