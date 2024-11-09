Regina Rams win Hardy Cup against Saskatchewan Huskies

The Regina Rams claimed the Hardy Cup after a hard fought battle against the Saskatchewan Huskies 19-14 on Saturday in the first all Saskatchewan U-Sports western conference final since 2002.

The Rams repeating their victory, stopping the Huskies short of bringing the cup back home.

For Rams coach Mark McConkey, the victory represents a major moment in the rivalry between the Rams and Huskies.

"The Huskies saw us as a little brother for the longest time, they won eight in a row prior to this year, even when I played they dominated us. We beat them a few times in 12', but they've had the upper hand. After that win, the tides are turning. Rams are for real," said McConkey.

The first half of the game started with strong Huskies momentum, the team generating strong and fast offensive plays. Two touchdowns were thrown to Daniel Wiebe.

"We were moving the ball, getting first downs, but we kept fumbling the football. Two big turnovers, that lead to points. We never lost confidence," said McConkey.

It wasn't until the second half that the Regina Rams began to stop the huskies ability to generate momentum.

"We got two scores there early, and we're playing really good. Their defense made a few adjustments, and didn't move the ball as well," Huskies coach Scott Flory said.

The Regina Rams had begun their season, with a mixed win loss ratio going 3-5 in the regular season. According to DB Ryan Stombach their season momentum came after their 29-22 victory against the U of A Golden Bears

"Once we beat Alberta we knew we could pull it off, we knew we had the team to do it, the guys to do it, we have a talented roster," said Stombach.

The Regina Rams will next go on to play Laval in nationals, as they carry their bid to take the Vanier Cup.