Renovated housing units open in Saskatoon

Some Saskatoon families will have access to newly renovated affordable housing units in the Westmount neighbourhood.

The federal and provincial government have put a combined $13 million into renovating the units in Leif Erickson Place, according to a provincial news release.

“We can accommodate large families, families of all types, and meet their needs in a safe and very inviting environment,” Lisa Lambert, MLA for Saskatoon Churchill-Wildwood, told media.

Lambert notes there are about five to six bedrooms in each unit. The province said during renovations, it took away six units in order to make the spaces larger.

It said there are also improvements to energy efficiency, security, and added accessibility features to two units.

The province said the homes are geared towards low income families and people with disabilities.

Gene Makowsky, Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, said the province continues to use the National Housing Strategy to “modernize and improve” social housing.

“We recognize that safe and affordable housing contributes to the health and wellbeing of people in our province," he said.