The Regina Police Service will conduct an external review of a shooting that left an RCMP officer with a non-life-threatening injury.

Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Mark Fisher also told media on Tuesday that the Ministry of Justice has been asked to review that investigation.

Earlier Tuesday, two officers were responding to reports of a dangerous, possibly impaired driver near Turtleford, RCMP said in a news release.

When they approached a vehicle, one officer was shot and injured, according to RCMP.

Fisher said officers also fired at the suspect.

The injured officer was taken to hospital in Turtleford. A male suspect was taken to hospital as well, for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said.

While there is no risk to public safety, RCMP said there will be an increased police presence west of Mervin.