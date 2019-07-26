RCMP seek pickup truck in connection with Laverdiere homicide investigation
RCMP are looking for this truck in connection with the homicide of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere. (Courtesy RCMP)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 3:43PM CST
RCMP are asking for the public's help finding a vehicle related to the investigation into the homicide of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere.
The truck, a black 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 regular cab with the Saskatchewan license plate 333 KLC, was stolen in North Battleford on May 2, RCMP said in a news release.
RCMP believe the truck could be in the area of Moosomin First Nation or Cochin.
The truck has a standard transmission, faded black paint and a white sticker across the top of the rear window.
Two people have been charged with murder in Laverdiere's death. A third person has been charged as an accessory to murder.