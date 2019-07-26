

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP are asking for the public's help finding a vehicle related to the investigation into the homicide of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere.

The truck, a black 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 regular cab with the Saskatchewan license plate 333 KLC, was stolen in North Battleford on May 2, RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP believe the truck could be in the area of Moosomin First Nation or Cochin.

The truck has a standard transmission, faded black paint and a white sticker across the top of the rear window.

Two people have been charged with murder in Laverdiere's death. A third person has been charged as an accessory to murder.