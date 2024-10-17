Sask. RCMP investigating suspicious death of 63-year-old woman

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes unit is investigating the suspicious death of a 63-year-old woman in North Battleford.

On Wednesday around 10:30 p.m., officers and EMS received a report about a seriously injured person outside a business on the 900 block of 101st Street.

Police say the woman was transported to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The woman was identified as 63-year-old Pearl Benson from Red Pheasant First Nation. Her family has been notified, the RCMP said.

The Saskatchewan RCMP says there will be an increased police presence in the area as they continue their investigation.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact police.